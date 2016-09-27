VIDEO: How Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood delivered the perfect response to his critics

It was a stunning, crucial save at a pivotal moment.

Not for the first time in his Owls career, goalkeeper Keiren Westwood came to the team’s rescue last weekend.

Apostolos Vellios looked set to put Nottingham Forest 2-0 up. The Greek international’s bullet header from Eric Lichaj’s inviting centre was heading in but Westwood had other ideas, diving to his left to brilliantly palm it away to safety.

Westwood’s stop and assured display delivered the perfect riposte for those critical of him after the loss at Birmingham City where he conceded a late penalty.

“You can go to hell and go to heaven in a few days in football,” head coach Carlos Carvalhal told The Star. “The really good players deal well with the mistakes.

“If they do make a mistake, they react. It is impossible to be a top player if you don’t have that sort of personality. If you do make a mistake and think about it all the time, you will do more.”

For Carvalhal, it is key people keep a sense of perspective during the good and bad times in football.

“The most important thing is balance,” said Carvalhal, who will check on the fitness of injured quartet Barry Bannan, Daniel Pudil, David Jones and Lucas Joao before the trip to Blackburn Rovers tonight. “People must be balanced and not get too excited about the good things and then not put pressure when things are not in a good way.

“We must be balanced. The team and the players have value and we must give confidence when they do make mistakes.”

The Owls boss has confirmed back-up shot-stopper Joe Wildsmith faces “some weeks” out of action following finger surgery.

“Joe had surgery on his finger and will be out some weeks,” said Carvalhal. “He did it in training.

“These things take time to recover from and we don’t want to put any pressure on Joe.”

