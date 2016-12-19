VIDEO: Former Premier League official Mark Halsey slams ref’s call to red card Richard Wood against Sheffield Wednesday

Ex-Premier League official Mark Halsey claims Rotherham United defender Richard Wood was unfortunate to be sent off against his old club Sheffield Wednesday.

Wood received his marching orders in added on time of Saturday’s South Yorkshire derby at Hillsborough after being penalised for bringing down striker Lucas Joao in the penalty area.

Referee Tim Robinson pointed to the spot and brandished the red card to Wood, with Steven Fletcher converting from 12 yards to seal the victory for the Owls.

Speaking on the You Are The Ref show, Halsey said: “It was not a sending off for me.

“It was a harsh penalty. I don’t think there would have been any complaints had the ref played on.”

Halsey also questioned why Robinson disallowed Tom Adeyemi’s first half goal for a foul.

“If you are a Rotherham fan you are upset and if you are a Sheffield Wednesday fan you are delighted,” he said. “The goal shouldn’t have been ruled out.”

Former Owls star Carlton Palmer agreed with Halsey’s verdict, acknowledging refereeing decisions went his old side’s way.

“Wednesday got out of jail but I’m delighted they got three points,” said Palmer.

