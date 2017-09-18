VIDEO: Fan captures Worksop’s disallowed goal

Worksop returned from Staveley Miners Welfare with one point, but should it have been more?
Jamie Jepson looked to have scored a debut goal for Tigers when his shot hit the underside of the crossbar and appeared to bounce over the goal line.
