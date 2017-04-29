‘Under appreciated’ Kennedy not considering Tigers job permanently

Worksop Town caretaker boss Jon Kennedy isn’t considering the job on a permanent basis because he feels ‘under appreciated.’

Tigers went down 2-0 today at home to Thackley in their final NCEL Premier game of the season.

Kennedy, who took over from the suspended and eventually sacked Mark Shaw back in December, has guided Worksop to a 13th-place finish having had to negotiate a reduced wage bill.

But the player-boss doesn’t appear to want to carry on in the role.

“I’ve been disappointed recently to be honest,” he said.

“I feel that me and Craig have been under appreciated in what has been a terribly difficult situation and I am not considering the job at the moment.”

But Kennedy, who has had three stints as a player with the Tigers, was pleased with the display from his young charges, despite today’s defeat by Thackley.

“The lads came in with the right attitude today which is important, we were in the game for a long while,” he said.

“Too many people look at the result alone, you’ve got to give these young lads credit, they all have 20-plus games under their belt now and that will only help.

“The club is making great progress off the pitch and that is vital, whoever is in charge next year will have a decent squad to work with.”