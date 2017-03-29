Tigers secure two-year tenancy extension at Sandy Lane

Worksop Town have confirmed they will remain at Sandy Lane for another two years.

The club have signed a two-year agreement with leaseholders P&M Leisure and the ‘management group’ believe progress is now being made after a turbulent season on and off the pitch.

A statement read: “The club is making good progress in its efforts to create a sustainable business.

“A coherent management structure is now in place, a two-year tenure at Sandy Lane has been secured, and financial controls have been implemented which will enable it to see out the current season.”

The 2016/17 season has seen the return of owner Jason Clark to the position of chairman, the sacking of manager Mark Shaw and a cut to the playing budget.

Tigers sit in midtable as the campaign winds to a close.

“The process has been far from easy, and an unwelcome number of problems were inherited back in November,” continued the club statement.

“Some of those problems are still unresolved, but the main focus now is on building a platform for the future.

“Worksop Town F.C. must become an important part of the local community, and must concentrate efforts on self-sufficiency and prudent management.

“The supporter base has been loyal throughout three years of uncertainty; there will be more challenges to come, but hopefully there will also be enough positives to keep the momentum going.

“That is certainly the aim of the management group.”