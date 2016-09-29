Tigers ready to return to action

Worksop Town will return to action this weekend with the visit of Athersley Recreation to Sandy Lane.

Tigers haven’t played since a 3-0 win at Harrogate Railway Athletic on September 20 and will be looking to earn crucial points as they aim to get in amongst the promotion challengers.

But manager Mark Shaw is well aware of the tough challenge seventh-placed Athersley will pose this weekend.

He said: “They’re a very good side - physical, strong and hard-working with lots of passion.

“So we know we’re in for a tough game but from our point of view, if we can play the kind of quick and incisive football we’ve been playing, we know we can beat them.

“I feel we’re becoming more and more fluent as the season goes on and are growing all the time. If we can keep doing that then the consistency will hopefully start to come and we can climb up towards the top places.”

With no match for nearly a fortnight Shaw was keen to keep his players fresh but was also glad to have the time to help get some players back from injury.

He said: “We had a team-building exercise and have also had some intense training sessions so I’m happy that the squad will be ready.

“The training sessions haven’t been easy at all as there have been a few things we’ve needed to work on.

“The break has given a few lads the chance to recover from injury and I’m quite hopeful I’ll have near enough a full squad to choose from for the Athersley game.”

Following that match, Worksop will then host Sheffield FC in the first round of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup next Wednesday night with a 7.45pm kick-off.

In terms of personnel, Shaw says no more new signings are imminent but that he continues to work on bringing in potential new recruits.

He said: “We’re still lacking goals in my opinion although we have some lads coming back from injury who can help provide them.

“But I’m still looking at potential signings and won’t rule out new arrivals in the near future.”

Meanwhile, Worksop have been drawn away to play Malvern Town in the first round proper of the FA Vase.

Malvern, who play in the Premier Division of the West Midlands Regional League, overcame Birstall United in a replay on Tuesday night and will host Tigers on Saturday, October 22.

That means the scheduled fixture at Staveley Miners Welfare has now been moved to Wednesday, November 23.

Shaw said: “We want to do well in the FA Vase as it’s a fantastic competition that is obviously a potentially good money-spinner for the club too.

“We don’t know too much about Malvern yet but we’ll find out as much as we can and ensure we go out and do what we do best as if that happens, I’m always confident we can get a result.”