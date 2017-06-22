Tigers reach a new Lowe

Worksop Town have added an experienced coach to the first team backroom staff.

Stuart Lowe is a former Buxton and Hallam boss, who as a player was bought for £3k by Gainsborough from Burton.

Manager Ryan Hindley has worked with Lowe before: “Stu is a great addition to the coaching staff, he’s been with me for a few years and offers great guidance and will work closely on the opposition and with our strikers.”

Craig Spink is set to become joint assistant boss.

He’ll share responsibilities for assisting Hindley with goalkeeper Jon Kennedy.