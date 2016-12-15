Tigers exit NCEL League Cup at AFC Emley

Worksop Town were knocked out of the NCEL League Cup on Wednesday night away at AFC Emley.

A 63rd-minute penalty from the home side’s Joe Brennan was enough for Emley to take the third round tie.

They advance now to the fourth round and have been drawn away to Selby Town.

Other fourth round draw ties: AFC Mansfield v Knaresborough Town, Bridlington Town v Pickering Town, Handsworth Parramore v Hallam, Harrogate Railway Athletic v Glasshoughton Welfare, Hemsworth Miners Welfare v Rainworth Miners Welfare, Penistone Church v Clipstone, Teversal v Staveley Miners Welfare.

Ties to be played on the 24th-25th January.