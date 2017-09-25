Tigers’ boss looks forward to restful week with Worksop Town

Worksop Town boss Ryan Hindley celebrated winning a place in the first round proper of the FA Vase by looking forward to a week without a game.

The Tigers ran out convincing 3-0 winners over Leicestershire side Kirby Muxloe and boss Ryan Hindley praised his side’s cutting edge.

“They were a good side and kept it really well,” he said. “If they had our front two then the game might have been a little bit different, but we’ve got stuck in, changed our shape at half-time and gone on to steamroll them in the second half. We were outstanding.”

Alec Denton made the breakthrough before half-time and Kyle Jordan struck twice after the break.

The win saw the Tigers progress to the first round, a stage where they have usually started in the past.

Hindley added: “We can go as far as we want to go. We need a bit of luck with the draws, but as long as we perform to our maximum we’ve got a chance.

“Cleethorpes were outstanding last year and had a decent draw so you never know. We will take on anyone here at home with our form and confidence at the moment.”.

With the postponement of Wednesday night’s fixture at home to AFC Mansfield the Tigers have a full week without a game for the first time this season.

Hindley said: “It’s massive for us. It’s massive for the players to have those three or four days rest because they deserve it.

“They’ve earned those days especially through the two clean sheets and the work rate we have shown. We will be back in training on Thursday and looking to get another positive result against Hemsworth on Saturday.”