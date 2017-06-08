Tigers boss Hindley targetting experience and goals with three players in his sights

Ryan Hindley is targetting experience and goals in what might be his final three summer signings for Worksop Town.

The new Tigers manager has wasted no time in revamping the squad with several players giving him their commitment for the 2017/18 campaign already.

Hindley says he wants to put together a freescoring attack and wingers Adam Scott and Steve Woolley will play a big part in that, having agreed to stay on for another year at Sandy Lane.

Former Hallam strikers Michael Blythen and Jake Currie are expected to be in Worksop colours next season and possibly one other, as yet unnamed, new frontman, and Hindley hopes to retain the services of Kyle Jordan and Mitch Husbands.

“I’m wanting to guarantee a front four who will get me 80 goals between them,” said Hindley.

“I wanted to sign expressive wingers who can score goals and we’ve got that in Steve Woolley and Adam Scott.

“If we can score 80 goals and then other people chip in, we’ll get 90-plus and you’ve got every chance of being a top six side, if you defend right.

“I’m excited by a fit Kyle Jordan, if he’s fit he can get you 30 goals.

“He’s made mistakes but he gets a clean slate with me and a chance to go and be part of our main strikeforce.

“Mitch Husbands has a tonne of ability too.”

Hindley is out to add more experience to the squad as well.

“I’ve identified three more targets I’m keen to bring in,” he said.

“That would see us at a squad around 20.

“A couple of older heads, a couple of generals and another striker and we’ll be done.

“We aren’t going with a big squad, I’m not going to be leaving three, four and five in the stands.

“We want a good, tight-knit bunch who know each other’s play.”

Hindley believes it’s not difficult to sell Worksop Town to potential new recruits, given the club’s stature, facilities and fanbase.

And if money is a concern, they’re probably not the right players for the club.

“In terms of non-league it’s a massive club with a beautiful set-up, the best pitch in the league, the best atmosphere and the best fans in the league,” he said.

“That’s how I sell the club.

“Are you in the game for money or enjoyment?

“I want players who want to die for the cause, not just pick up money.

“Biggest budgets don’t always guarantee success, you need that grit and willingness to want to play in front of 500 or 600 people.”

A revamp and an influx of around 10 new faces doesn’t mean the end of the line at Worksop for last season’s squad, however.

“The door is not closed on anybody,” said Hindley.

“It’s better to go into pre-season training with more players.

“We’ve got seven, potentially eight games in pre-season and that means people have got eight games to impress me.”