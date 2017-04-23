SLIDESHOW: Tigers bounce back from run of defeats with three goals and a point

Worksop Town boss Jon Kennedy was impressed with his side’s fighting spirit as they earned a 3-3 Northern Counties East League Premier Division draw at home against Maltby Main to end a run of four defeats.

The Tigers twice came from behind to level before seeing the chance of victory snatched away by conceding a late equaliser.

Worksop Town hit their third goal in the 3-3 draw against Maltby Main. Photo: Rachel Atkins

Their goals in the mid-table battle coals came from Jack Waddle, Kyle Jordan and Steven Wankiewicz. Keegan Burton, Reece Wesley and Samuel Forster replied for the visitors.

Kennedy said the performance was better than reecent weeks and one the squad need to continue producing.

After a lack of goals, he was also pleased to see three chances converted.

“We showed a lot of fight, which has been missing in the past few weeks,” he said.

Worksop Town celebrate their third goal.

“The result was disappointing in a way as I felt maybe we could have got a couple more goals. Overall 3-3 was a fair reflection of the game.

“The performance on the whole was an improvement, but we need to keep on turning in performances like this week in week out.

“We looked a lot livelier and a threat on goal, which in previous games we haven’t.

“We could have scored a lot more than the three we scored, which is very encouraging.”

Worksop Town v Maltby Main

The six goals were the talking points of the match, but Kennedy believed the defending wasn’t bad from both sides, rather the finishing was superb.

The goal of the day was Jordan’s 49th-minute finish from the edge of the box into the top right hand corner that made it 2-2.

Earlier Waddle levelled in the 25th minute after the hosts had fallen behind in the ninth minute. Wankiewicz struck in the 62nd minute to make it 3-2 before Forster’s 82nd minute strike earned the visitors a point.

Kennedy and his assistant, Craig Denton, decided to play Jordan in a deeper role and the tactic seem to pay off for the striker’s goal.

Worksop Town v Maltby Main

“The standard of finishing was really good, whereas in other weeks the games could have finished 1-1 or 0-0,” said Kennedy.

“Kyle’s got goals in him like the one he scored today, playing in between the striker and midfield. It freed him up and he scored a great goal as a result of that.”

Worksop will look to end the season in style at home against Thackley on Saturday.