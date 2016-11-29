Sheffield Wednesday: Wife of Owls fitness coach set to stage Christmas party to raise more cash for cancer treatment

The wife of Sheffield Wednesday’s fitness coach is staging a Christmas party this week to help fund specialist cancer treatment which she hopes will extend her life.

Hayley Kalinins, aged 35, has secondary breast cancer and was told by the NHS in January that there was nothing else they could do for her.

But Hayley vowed to keep fighting the disease and set up an online fundraising page to pay for revolutionary life-saving treatment in Germany. The immunotherapy treatment plan, which will cost £250,000, is designed to boost her body’s natural defences to fight the cancer.

The mum-of-four, whose husband Andy is tasked with keeping Wednesday’s players fit, has already spent £220,000, most of which has paid for the medical help from the German clinic. It costs £30,000 a visit per month.

Hayley is grateful to the kind-hearted fans who have donated money to her cause but says she needs to raise more cash to enable her to continue with the treatment.

She said: “It has been quite a traumatic year of ups and downs and going back and forth to Germany for my cancer treatment. I need to get back out there again but it is at a cost of nearly £30,000 a trip.”

She is due to fly back out to Germany next week but she hopes for a big turn-out for ‘Hayley’s Christmas Party’ this Thursday. The fundraiser, which will take place at the iPro Stadium, will feature live singing acts, a silent auction, an appearance from Santa Claus, face painters, mince pies and a disco.

“It’s really set to be a fab night and tickets are selling really well,” said Hayley. “This evening will help me get back on the road and back out to Germany for more immune therapy.

“I’m so grateful to be here at Christmas time. It is a really emotional time of year for me and my family. We are really excited about the evening and we just want to have as many people there as possible.

“It is all about having a good, fun evening and I just want to show my thanks to everybody who has supported me throughout the year.”

The festivities begin at 5:30pm. Tickets are priced at £5 and can be snapped up on the door.

To make a donation towards Hayley’s treatment, click on the link below.

HELP HAYLEY - Hayley’s treatment fundpage