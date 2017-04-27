Sheffield Wednesday: Why Steven Fletcher loves playing alongside Owls star Gary Hooper

Scotland international Steven Fletcher has conceded he loves playing alongside Owls teammate Gary Hooper.

Both Fletcher and Hooper registered in Wednesday’s stunning come-from-behind victory over Derby County last weekend.

Gary Hooper

Hooper has featured prominently in the Owls’ revival since recovering from a hamstring injury and his predatory finish against the Rams was his sixth goal of the season.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

Fletcher told The Star: “I love playing with Hoops. He is a great link-up player and a good finisher.

“I went up for a header and I couldn’t see where he was and the next minute, I have seen the ball flying past me and it was a great finish.

“Hoops is a great lad. It is his presence about the place and on the pitch. He holds the ball up and is strong and you don’t actually know how strong he is until you stand next to him. He can knock big guys off the ball and it is good we have got him back.”

Fletcher, who is in fine form himself, having netted four goals in his last four outings, added: “We are close friends and I think that does help on the pitch.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here

Wednesday will be searching for a sixth consecutive win when they head to Ipswich Town this weekend.

“We are playing good football,” said 10-goal striker Fletcher. “We like to put on a show as well as get the three points.

“We are all good technical players who like to pass and keep the ball. If we can do that and get the three points, it is always good for the fans.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter