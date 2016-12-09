Sheffield Wednesday: Why Carlos Carvalhal welcomes busy festive period

A packed fixture schedule makes Carlos Carvalhal a happy man.

His Owls side are in good spirits following back-to-back Championship wins and are looking forward to playing three matches next week.

Carvalhal is a big fan of the hectic festive period.

“It’s something we miss because it’s very boring playing only three games in November,” said the head coach. “It’s like a drug, we need the games. You miss the games, the emotions.

“After we play six or seven games in a few days, I am completely exhausted - not just the players, but me - and I like that.”

Next up for the Owls is a trip to promotion-chasing Reading. Despite sliding to a heavy defeat at Fulham last week, the Royals remain third in the table, five points adrift of the automatic promotion placings.

Carvalhal said: “Their last game gives us more credit for what we did at Fulham. Before they scored five against Huddersfield, two at Brentford, so give us more credit for what we did at Fulham.

“We were very unlucky as we deserved to win the game. These are accidents that happen in this competition, they are having a fantastic season so far but had an accident against Fulham.

“They will try to react as a team, with more ball position. They play very positive football, and it will be hard for us.

“But we are not an easy team to play against, have a good vibe after Saturday, and playing good football.”

Carvalhal has not ruled out Wednesday changing formation tomorrow.

He said: “Playing 4-4-3 is one possibility. With the situation with [Steven] Fletcher - because we don’t know if he will be 100 per cent - it’s possible we can play 4-4-3, three in the middle, with two wingers and one attacker.

“Let’s see after training tomorrow (Friday) and we will find the best formation to fight against a strong Reading team.”

The Owls decided not to appeal Fernando Forestieri’s sending off against Preston, meaning the forward will miss their three fixtures.

“Last season, we had some consultations and we were told we had reasons to appeal,” said Carvalhal, who has stated he will talk ‘internally’ to Forestieri regarding his discipline.

“This time, they said there is a big chance if we appeal Fernando will end up with not just a three-game ban, but four. So we didn’t appeal, as we didn’t want to be without Fernando for four games.

“We must now look towards the future.”

The injuries are piling up for the Owls. Fletcher, Kieran Lee, Ross Wallace, Glenn Loovens and Will Buckley will all be checked on today.

