Sheffield Wednesday: Why Carlos Carvalhal is confident Owls will end poor run of form

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal is adamant it is only a matter of time before Sheffield Wednesday halt their poor run of form.

The Owls were held to a 1-1 draw at Fulham last weekend and have won just one of their last five Championship matches.

The draw at Craven Cottage extended Wednesday’s winless sequence to three outings.

Nonetheless, Carvalhal took plenty of positives from their display in West London and is sure the team will quickly return to winning ways.

“People have seen the performances we have produced against Derby and Fulham,” he told The Star. “We deserved to win the two games in my opinion.

“Ipswich was a one off but one bird doesn’t make a summer. It was a bad day but all teams can lose one game. It can happen.

“We performed very well at Derby and Fulham and showed our personality and that we are in a good way.”

Wednesday may be without the services of Gary Hooper when they travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers this Saturday. The striker was taken off in the second half against Fulham after picking up a hamstring injury. It is understood Hooper underwent a scan yesterday.

Daniel Pudil is likely to return as long as he recovers from a minor injury he sustained on international duty.

