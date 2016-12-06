Sheffield Wednesday: Steven Fletcher vows to hit top form after ‘hectic’ period

Wednesday forward Steven Fletcher is determined to rediscover his best form after a “hectic few weeks” off the pitch.

He was delighted to get back on the scoresheet in Saturday’s win over Preston North End, having been in and out of the starting line-up in recent weeks.

Fletcher stepped up off the bench to slot in a 79th minute penalty, taking his goal tally for the season to four. It was the 29-year-old’s first goal for club and country since September 27.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

It has been a stressful period for Fletcher, with his wife giving birth to a girl in mid-October.

He told The Star: “It’s been a hectic few weeks for me with having a little baby so I’m just trying to get back in the team now and settle down. Obviously when I came on (against Preston) we were down to 10 men so it was always going to be difficult. I managed to get a goal and the team won so happy days.

“It was a bit of a mad game, but it shows that when we are under the cosh we can still get a victory.”

With Fernando Forestieri suspended for the next three matches and Gary Hooper still sidelined by a hamstring injury, Fletcher may lead the line at Reading this Saturday.

He added: “I’m training every day, so hopefully I can get back in the team.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here

Meanwhile, Preston have fined Jermaine Beckford and Eoin Doyle and will use the money to reimburse the cost of fans’ tickets following their loss at Hillsborough last weekend. The strikers were both shown straight red cards by referee Scott Duncan after fighting each other in added on time.

Follow Dom Howson on twitter