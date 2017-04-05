Sheffield Wednesday: Steven Fletcher admits he was offside for his first goal against Rotherham United

Owls striker Steven Fletcher conceded he was fortunate to get away with his first goal at Rotherham United.

Fletcher was stood in an offside position when he slammed in Wednesday’s 19th minute opener in their South Yorkshire derby at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The Scotland international compounded the Millers frustration by bagging a second on the stroke of half-time to help Carlos Carvalhal’s side clinch a much-needed 2-0 victory.

When asked on Sky Sports whether he was offside for the first goal, Fletcher said: “I think so but I played to the whistle and I had a shot with the right swinger and it managed to creep in at the near post so I was happy.”

Fletcher’s first-half double ended his 14-match goal drought. His previous strike came from the penalty spot in their 1-0 victory at home to Rotherham last December.

“It was obviously nice to get on the scoresheet but we needed the three points,” said Fletcher, who scooped the man of the match award. “We came here and knew it would be hard but we got the three points and we are happy.

“It was a great team performance.”

With Fulham losing at Derby County, Wednesday reclaimed sixth spot. Fifth-placed Leeds United also slipped up at Brentford, meaning the Owls only trail their West Yorkshire counterparts by three points heading into the final six fixtures.

Ross Wallace said it was an “added bonus” that Wednesday’s promotion rivals dropped points but the winger has challenged his teammates to build on the Rotherham result.

He said: “We have gone through a sticky patch over the last few weeks so it was good to turn that around. It was a tricky game this considering Rotherham have just got relegated. Hopefully that will kick us all on.

“It was a good performance and you could see right from the start that we were right at it and we wanted it.

“We just want to concentrate on our performances and win games and see where that takes us.”

Next up for the Owls is a home encounter with title-chasing Newcastle United. When the two sides last collided on Boxing Day, Wednesday secured maximum points thanks to a close range second half header by Glenn Loovens.

Wallace said: “It’s going to be a massive game.

“It is going to be a full house. Our fans will be right at it. Hopefully this gives us a lift.

“It is going to be a really tough match. They’re a good side.”

