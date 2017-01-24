Sheffield Wednesday: Sean Clare out to shine at Accrington Stanley

Attacking midfielder Sean Clare is eyeing a regular starting spot at League Two strugglers Accrington Stanley.

Clare made his Stanley debut as a late substitute in their draw with promotion-chasing Carlisle United last weekend - less than 24 hours after joining the club on loan from Sheffield Wednesday until the end of the season.

Now the 20-year-old, who has yet to make his debut for the Owls, is aiming to make a big impact after dropping down two divisions.

Clare told Stanley’s club website: “My first target is to get myself into the team.

“The manager has told me that if I do well then there’s always a chance I’ll be in his team so that has to be my first goal.

“I have to try to get myself solidly in that team and from there keep improving, keep impressing and try to stay in the team.”

Stanley boss John Coleman has described Clare, who spent time on loan at Bury last season, as an “exciting young player” and believes he will bring an extra dimension to their attack.

Clare, recruited by Wednesday in February 2016, has featured prominently in the Owls’ development squad but is relishing the next phase of his fledgling career.

“I feel like I play better under a bit of pressure, when there’s something on the game,” said Clare, whose Wednesday deal runs out this summer.

“I think it’s all good experience. I feel like with the players that are here the clubs is in a false position in the league.

“If I can come in and add something to the team, a few goals, then hopefully I can help them fly up the league.”

Stanley are fifth-from-bottom after a run of just one win from their last seven matches.

“The club seems to be a really good club,” said Clare. “The players are looking to play, they’re all eager to do their best and they made a good impression on me in the first training session.”

