Sheffield Wednesday: Sam Hutchinson wants clarity over new rules

Sam Hutchinson has called for clarity over the new “double jeopardy” rules following his “ridiculous” recent ban.

The Owls centre-back was dismissed in their thrilling come-from-behind victory over Bristol City earlier this month after bringing down Marlon Pack in the penalty area.

Wednesday appealed Hutchinson’s dismissal, claiming the resulting penalty was sufficient punishment.

Under the new guidelines, referees can opt just to caution a player, and give a penalty, if the player made a genuine attempt to get the ball.

But the Football Association decided against overturning Hutchinson’s red card, meaning he sat-out the Owls’ defeat at Birmingham City.

Hutchinson told The Star: “It was just ridiculous. I slipped over and I tried to stupidly block the ball with my head. I was probably a little too honest.

“I think the fourth official said I handballed it but my hands were down at my side and it was what it was.

“We tried to appeal it and to be fair everyone at the club, including myself, thought we had a strong case.

“I just don’t think the rules are as clear to everyone as they should be.”

Although the former Chelsea youngster admits he was disappointed with the decision, he thinks serving a one-match ban may have been a “blessing in disguise”.

“Maybe I needed a rest,” he said. “I always think that things happen for a reason.

“I had played seven games, missing only one out of eight. I hadn’t played that many 90 minutes ever so maybe it happened for a reason.”

Back in July, boss Carlos Carvalhal informed Hutchinson, who can play anywhere in defence or in midfield, he would be utilised at centre-half this season. The 27-year-old has caught the eye, producing a string of fine performances.

Hutchinson said: “The gaffer said in the first 10 minutes on the first day of pre-season training I would be a centre-half this year so I knew what was coming. I had only played four or five games there since being at Wednesday.

“I just want to play football. I played there for Chelsea a bit.”

Hutchinson was primarily used in a defensive midfield role last term, collecting 14 bookings in 30 appearances.

“My role in defensive midfield was different to Baz [Barry Bannan],” he said. “If I was to go into defensive midfield, I would have a different role to play than Kieran or Baz because that’s how the gaffer sees it.

“I’m in there for a purpose. I did exactly what the gaffer wanted me to do last year.

“I think some of my performances probably got masked by my bookings and stupid tackles that I did at certain stages of the games but I was in there to do a certain job.”

