Sheffield Wednesday: Ross Wallace winning fitness race to be ready for pre-season training

Owls winger Ross Wallace is expected to be fit for the start of pre-season training.

Wallace was forced off in the early stages of the second leg of Wednesday’s Championship semi-final defeat to Huddersfield Town due a hamstring injury. The Scot was replaced by Adam Reach at Hillsborough.

It is understood Wallace, who would have stepped up to take one of the Owls’ penalties in the shoot-out, suffered a grade two hamstring problem, a knock which usually takes four to eight weeks to recover from.

But time is on Wallace’s side as Wednesday’s players aren’t due to report back from their summer breaks until July 3.

Club doctor Richard Higgins is currently overseeing Wallace’s rehabilitation programme, with the Owls having recently axed physios Paul Smith, Stephen Gilpin and David Henderson.

Wallace has been a first-team regular under Carlos Carvalhal and featured prominently in Wednesday sealing back-to-back play-off finishes. The 32-year-old Scot, recruited on a free transfer in July 2015, clocked up 45 appearances in all competitions last campaign, hitting five goals.

Meanwhile, the Owls will play a friendly against Primeira Liga side Portimonense as part of their six-day training camp.

The warm-up match will take place at the Estadio Municipal de Portimao on Wednesday July 19, kick-off 7pm.

It is the second year in a row Wednesday will go head-to-head with Portimonense. Carvalhal’s charges slipped to a 3-2 defeat in a training ground exercise in 2016. Forwards Fernando Forestieri and Steven Fletcher claimed late goals for the Owls.

