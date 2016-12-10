Sheffield Wednesday: Rejuvenated Jack Hunt is enjoying extended Owls run

It took Jack Hunt, by his own admission, a long time to come to terms with Carlos Carvalhal’s squad rotation policy.

Throughout his time in charge of the Owls, Carvalhal has kept everyone guessing with his team selections. He particularly likes to tinker with the full-back positions, which has, on occasions, left Hunt frustrated.

But the attack-minded right-back has started the last four matches, although he was forced off against Wolverhampton Wanderers due to a back problem, and the 26-year-old admits he is enjoying an extended run in the side.

“It has benefited me massively having a run of games,” Hunt told The Star. “I think I have been quite consistent in the last three games. I helped the team keep a clean sheet at Wolves. We would have kept one at Fulham but conceded in the last minute. The squad have been consistent and I just want to keep it going.

“Maybe in the Fulham and Wolves games I couldn’t get as forward as much as I would have liked but I felt I stretched my legs in the first half against Preston and got forward.

“I said it last season but my confidence is kind of like a winger with how much I like to attack. I think at times this year it has been dented but you’ve just got to take it on the chin and move on.”

Carvalhal’s men face Reading, Barnsley and Rotherham United in the next week as they look to consolidate their top-six place.

Hunt said: “We have put ourselves into a reasonable position in the league so we have got a great opportunity now with two home games coming up to really kick on and put some more points on the board.”