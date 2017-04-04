Sheffield Wednesday: Race for promotion is wide open, insists Owls chief

Wednesday chief Carlos Carvalhal is convinced there will be plenty more twists and turns in the scrap to go up.

The Owls head to Rotherham United tonight knowing three points could lift them back into the play-off positions should Fulham slip up away to Derby County.

Despite winning just one of their last seven matches, Wednesday trail fifth-placed Leeds United by only six points with seven fixtures left.

Carvalhal said: “The teams up above us are not guaranteed the position and the teams that are below us are not out of the fight.

“I think we can achieve a better position if we go in good shape and recover players and start playing better football. If you don’t start winning, of course, the teams below are not far away from us.

“But we are optimists and believe we can go up in the positions. This is our target.”

The Owls will be backed by over 2,500 fans at the New York Stadium and Carvalhal hopes his players can give the fans something to shout about.

“We work hard for them; we are trying to do our best for those guys,” he said. “When 5,000 fans go to Barnsley, they trust in us and we are doing our best for them.

“We know we have sold-out our tickets. We respect them and we must give everything for them and all the fans.”

Although Rotherham’s relegation to League One was confirmed over the weekend, Carvalhal predicts the South Yorkshire derby will be a “tough” encounter. He went on to wish them well for next season and hopes they bounce back at the first time of asking.

“We need our neighbours in good shape,” he said. “It is good for the region and for Yorkshire.”

