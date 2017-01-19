Sheffield Wednesday: Pressure is on Brighton and Hove Albion, claims Owls chief Carlos Carvalhal

Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal has cranked up the pressure on Brighton and Hove Albion, insisting his side go into tomorrow’s encounter as underdogs.

Wednesday take on the second-placed Seagulls knowing three points will catapult them up to fourth in the Championship standings.

It promises to be a stern examination of the Owls’ promotion credentials, with Brighton having lost just one of their last 19 matches. Chris Hughton’s side lie in second position, trailing leaders Newcastle United by one point, and have not been beaten in their own backyard since September.

Carvalhal said: “We can consider that they have a little more pressure (than us). They are second. They are favourites but we think we can beat all opponents.

“We always go for the three points. Never in my life have we gone to a stadium for a draw. Sometimes we achieve, sometimes we don’t, but we always go to fight for the three points.

“It will be a big challenge of course. But it was a big challenge to us when we went to Huddersfield and Newcastle, who were in the first positions in that moment.

“I think this one will be the hardest because they have lost just one game since September, they lose their last game but at home they are strong.”

Tomorrow’s showdown will be the first time Wednesday have played Brighton down on the south coast since securing a 1-1 draw in the second leg of the Play-Off Semi-Final last May. The Owls prevailed 3-1 on aggregate over two legs.

Carvalhal, who hopes loan winger Callum McManaman (illness) will be passed fit to be involved, said: “Brighton achieved 15 more points than us last season even though we beat them in the semi-finals.

“They have since increased the team with quality players and improved their squad. They are more strong this season.

“Brighton are one of the strongest teams in the competition.

“They are the favourites but we are Sheffield Wednesday and will go there to fight and play our football.”

