Sheffield Wednesday: Owls willing to let fringe players leave in January

Boss Carlos Carvalhal is happy to let his players on periphery leave Wednesday in the January transfer window.

The transfer market reopens on New Year’s Day and the Owls, currently occupying the final Championship play-off position, are planning to reshape their squad.

Claude Dielna

Carvalhal has hinted there will be a few incomings but the Portuguese chief hopes some of his fringe players will also move on.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

Defender Claude Dielna, who was close to departing on August transfer deadline day, midfielder Lewis McGugan and striker Sergiu Bus are all free to find new clubs. The trio were placed on the transfer list in the summer, not allocated squad numbers and have been training with the development squad.

Speaking at his press briefing ahead of the Boxing Day trip to Championship leaders Newcastle United, Carvalhal said: “I told all the players who are not involved in the first-team in the summer two to three weeks before the transfer window closed that they can move to other teams.

“They knew that they could move. I was very clear and told them face to face that they could find another club.

“It was not possible at that time so they stayed in a very bad position between this period.

“I was a professional footballer of course and I don’t like these kind of situations. It is a situation that happens. But I must tell you it is not my fault. Because, with correct time, I say to all of them, I told them: ‘I hope for you to find a club’.

“I hope that they can try to find a club in January to play and to be happy.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here

Carvalhal has hinted Wednesday may strengthen their wide positions. The Owls are short of options in that department, with Marco Matias and Will Buckley sidelined by groin and shoulder injuries respectively.

“We know Marco Matias is still out, we know that [Will] Buckley is out; we are with some problems in the wingers,” he said. “But if we will do something, we will try to improve the team and not just to add a new player.”

Wednesday continue to be heavily linked with a move for Middlesbrough forwards David Nugent and Jordan Rhodes but Carvalhal insists the club remain mindful of complying with Financial Fair Play regulations.

“Even if we need (strikers) or not we have the Financial Fair Play to consider,” he said. “You know how much is the cost of a striker in the Championship? £9million, £10m, £12m. I think it will be like this. Loan this kind of players? I don’t think anybody loans a striker in the Championship.

“To buy; spend £10m. If we buy a striker for £10m we will be with problems with Financial Fair Play. After this, give me a solution.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter