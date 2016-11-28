Sheffield Wednesday: Owls Under-23s suffer derby defeat

Owls Under-23s slipped to a 2-0 defeat at home to Yorkshire rivals Hull City in the Professional Development League today.

Robbie McKenzie’s second half double condemned Wednesday’s young guns to a second successive defeat.

The Owls, featuring England Under-18 international George Hirst, were indebted to goalkeeper Dan Wallis for going into half-time all square at Middlewood Road. Wallis produced a string of fine saves to keep the visitors at bay.

As an attacking force, the hosts gradually improved and Hirst, the son of Wednesday legend David, blazed over when well-placed before Sean Clare curled a free-kick narrowly wide.

After the re-start, Will Annan dragged wide for the Tigers while Matt Penney was twice thwarted by the agility of Duson Kuciak at the other end.

With 14 minutes remaining, McKenzie raced clear to open the scoring, rifling an unstoppable right foot shot past Wallis.

And the midfielder wrapped up the victory in the dying minutes, with his effort from long range giving Wallis no chance.

*Owls: Wallis; Lee, O’Grady, Thorniley, Penney; Centeno (Betra HT), Murphy (Rodney 77), Hayford (Kirby 61), Clarke; Clare, Hirst. Substitutes: Walker, Preston.

