Sheffield Wednesday: Owls snap up Charlton Athletic defender Morgan Fox

Sheffield Wednesday have tonight completed the signing of long-time target Morgan Fox from League One side Charlton Athletic.

The left-back has joined for an undisclosed fee, reportedly in the region of £700,000, to become the Owls’ second January signing. Fox, who came through the ranks at The Valley, follows in the footsteps of West Bromwich Albion loanee Callum McManaman.

He has penned a three-and-a-half-year contract but he is ineligible for this weekend’s FA Cup tie at Middlesbrough, having already played in the competition for Charlton.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

The 23-year-old underwent his medical earlier today, having agreed personal terms with Carlos Carvalhal’s promotion-chasing outfit.

Fox will wear shirt number 43.

Wednesday tried to bring Fox in on August transfer deadline day but Charlton knocked back their three offers. One of the Owls’ bids was believed to be around £2m.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

Fox, a former Wales Under-21 international, has made over 100 appearances for the Addicks. He has been a first-team regular this term, making 29 starts.

Fox will provide cover and competion for Daniel Pudil in the full-back position, with Urby Emanuelson still recovering from an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, youngster Devante Rodney has moved to Hartlepool United on a free-transfer. The striker, who spent six years at Manchester City from the age of nine before heading to Wednesday, was a member of the Owls’ Under-18s side and featured for the development squad.

Follow Dom Howson on twitter