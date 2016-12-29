Sheffield Wednesday: Owls must manage ‘immense’ Sam Hutchinson’s workload

Sheffield Wednesday will have to carefully manage Sam Hutchinson’s workload over the coming months, believes Owls centre-back Glenn Loovens.

Hutchinson has established himself as an indispensable member of Carlos Carvalhal’s starting eleven, making 21 starts this season.

Having impressed at centre-back, Hutchinson was switched back into central midfield against Fulham in November. He has starred in the anchoring role and scooped the man of the match award in the Boxing Day victory at Newcastle United.

Captain Loovens told The Star: “Sam has been immense for us all season. He was great when he played at centre-half and takes a lot of pressure off the back four when he plays in midfield as keeps going right to the end. He never takes his foot off the gas.

“Sam is a great player and we need to manage him game by game. He said the other day that he feels as fit as he has ever felt so touch wood he can keep fit.

“I hope he stays fit as he’s a good player and will be a real asset for the team.”

Wednesday reported back for training yesterday as they step up their preparations for Saturday’s trip to mid-table Preston North End. It is possible Hutchinson will not be involved at Deepdale as boss Carlos Carvalhal has hinted he will rotate his squad over the festive period, with the Owls playing twice in three days. After taking on Preston, Carvalhal’s men welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Hillsborough on Monday.

“We will be playing Saturday and Monday so we will need all the players to play,” conceded Carvalhal, who hopes Kieran Lee will make a speedy recovery from his hip injury.

