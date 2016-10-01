Sheffield Wednesday: Owls keen to maintain impressive home record

Home is definitely where the heart is for Sheffield Wednesday.

Carlos Carvalhal’s men entertain Brighton and Hove Albion today, having suffered just three defeats at Hillsborough in their last 28 Championship fixtures.

“It’s a great record and we want to keep that going,” acknowledged Jack Hunt, who could get the nod over Liam Palmer in the right-back position against the Seagulls.

“There was a great atmosphere for the Nottingham Forest game.

“The fans show their disappointment when we are not playing well or winning, that’s understandable, that’s football and we are big men and can deal with that. But when there’s any chance we can get back into the game, or go in front, they are right behind us and opposition teams fear that.

“Whatever happens (today), it will be at least four wins out of six and that’s promotion form. We can’t be too disappointed with that, but five wins out of six would be a lot sweeter going into the break.”

Steven Fletcher’s strike midway through the first half proved decisive in their victory at Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday. It was Wednesday’s first victory on the road since April 2.

Hunt said: “Blackburn was a great away performance. We slightly changed things.

“I thought the manager got his tactics spot on, we have been a little bit soft away from home eralier in the season.

“We were a little bit less expansive. Normally we build from the back and push out full-backs high and wide.

“This time we played with two banks of four, more compact, and we know we have got more than enough up top to cause teams problems.”

It has been a frustrating season for Hunt, who has struggled to hold down a regular first-team place, with Carvalhal frequently rotating his full-backs.

He said: “I missed three weeks of pre-season, which didn’t help me at all. I was playing quite a bit of catch-up.

“The manager spoke to me and it did me good to come out of the team, keep me on my toes and get some extra fitness work I needed.

“He said the Leeds games, I looked like I was playing within myself. I wasn’t playing with a lot of confidence, I felt my head was down and I don’t think I was performing like I can.

“To come out gave me a little bit of a wake-up call.

“I am an attacking full-back, and like wingers sometimes don’t fire on all cylinders, I just wasn’t firing at the time.

“I feel like I am getting back to my best, the last two home games I feel like I have put in solid performances.

“I would like to cause the oppsotion a few more problems, personally, but I am happy with how I have been the last two games.”

