Sheffield Wednesday: Owls head coach Carlos Carvalhal eyes more new faces

Boss Carlos Carvalhal has conceded the Owls are still working on reshaping their squad in the January transfer window.

Wednesday have wasted no time in strengthening their team this year, capturing Callum McManaman and Morgan Fox.

Skilful winger McManaman, on loan from Premier League side West Bromwich Albion, made his second Owls appearance in Sunday’s FA Cup defeat to Middlesbrough while left-back Fox recently arrived on a permanent basis from Charlton Athletic.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

Carvalhal insists negotiations are “not in his hands” but is optimistic Wednesday will bring in further reinforcements to bolster their promotion aspirations.

He told The Star: “We are trying to improve the team. We want to be with a strong team and have two players for every position. It is what we want to achieve.

“If we can improve our squad, we will do.

“We are not desperate to find someone but we are in the market with eyes very open.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here

With Kieran Lee potentially out for the rest of the season following hip surgery, Carvalhal has refused to rule out the possibility of adding a new midfielder.

“It’s a possibility,” said Carvalhal, who may give Gary Hooper a run-out in the development squad’s clash at Barnsley today. “When we have had a problem in the past, like (Will) Buckley for example, we brought in Callum (McManaman) to cover the situation.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter