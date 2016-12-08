Sheffield Wednesday: Owls facing multiple injury concerns ahead of Reading duel

Sheffield Wednesday have concerns over the fitness of several key players ahead of Saturday’s trip to third-placed Reading.

Ross Wallace (back/hamstring), Glenn Loovens (dead leg) were forced off in the Owls’ victory over Preston North End last week. Loan winger Will Buckley managed to complete the match despite suffering a shoulder injury.

Speaking at his press briefing today, head coach Carlos Carvalhal also confirmed Steven Fletcher and Kieran Lee are carrying knocks.

“It was not an easy week to prepare a game for us, players missing from training,” said Carvalhal, whose side have picked up maximum points in each of their last two matches. “To organise the team has not been easy.

“But it’s not a problem, everybody is involved in training who is ready to play. We will check which players are ready to play.

“It’s strange that we had injuries to five or six players at the same time, but it’s not a problem.

“The hardest situation is [Will] Buckley. We are waiting for the other players to recover.”

Wednesday, lying in sixth position, will be without in-form striker Fernando Forestieri when they go to the Madejski Stadium. The striker is suspended for their next three fixtures following his dismissal against Preston.

For Reading, defender Liam Moore is pushing for a start after serving a one-match suspension but former Sheffield United midfielder Stephen Quinn (knee) and John Swift (ankle) remain sidelined.

