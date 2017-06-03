Sheffield Wednesday: Owls encouraged to follow Brighton blueprint

Sheffield Wednesday have been challenged to follow the example of Brighton and Hove Albion and secure promotion following play-off misery.

The Owls have fallen short in the end-of-season decider in each of the last two campaigns, with Carlos Carvalhal’s troops losing in the final and the semi-final stages of the competition.

In recent years, the play-off format has not been too kind for the Seagulls but Chris Hughton’s charges made amends this time around, finishing as runners-up to Newcastle United.

Coach Lee Bullen believes Wednesday should follow Brighton’s template as they seek to come back stronger next season. He felt the Seagulls were “unlucky” not to win the title.

He said: “We have got to look at the example of Brighton and I think use that as a motivational tool. We have to look at scenarios like that and try to push on and do the best that we possibly can do because we know the talent is there. It is just about putting that consistency together throughout the whole season.”

Bullen is urging the players to aim high.

“I think the initial thought of everybody at every football club is to win that league and I think that is the way you have got to go and then targets tend to adjust throughout the season,” he said.

“We will just enjoy the downtime at the moment and then come the beginning of July we will get back on track and push forward and try to right maybe some of the wrongs of the last couple of years.”

Meanwhile, George Hirst will be hoping to maintain his impressive goal-scoring form in the Toulon tournament when England lock horns with Japan tomorrow.

