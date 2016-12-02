Sheffield Wednesday: Owls are flying again after tactical tweak, says Ross Wallace

Sheffield Wednesday have altered their style of play to combat opponents conservative tactics, according to winger Ross Wallace.

Despite boasting an array of attacking talent, the Owls have only managed to score 20 goals in 18 league matches this season.

Carlos Carvalhal’s side have frequently failed to turn their chances into goals.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

Wallace, preparing to face his old club Preston North End tomorrow, said: “We were a bit of a surprise package last year. Nobody got to grips with the way we played.

“This season, other teams are coming and setting up to try and cancel us out. We have to find ways to adapt, different ways to get behind teams and hurt them.

“Teams are probably coming a little bit more defensive, so they are harder to break down.

“We have to come up with a gameplan to deal with that. We all need to be patient, as we try and open teams up.

“The Wolves game in the first half, we got behind them countless times, and that’s what we have been working on, a counter-attacking style.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here

The Owls are hovering just outside the play-off zone after collecting four points from their last two matches. Saturday’s 2-0 triumph at lowly Wolverhampton Wanderers was arguably one of their best performances of the campaign.

“It was good to win at Wolves; I thought we played some good stuff, especially in the first half,” said Wallace.

“We had a lot chances, got in good positions, but the main thing was we got that second goal which killed them off.

“I think we have played well all season. It’s just been getting that second goal to kill teams off hasn’t been coming, then they have equalised.

“We are happy with how we are playing, two away games, four points, and a home game coming up, things are looking up.

“The majority of the time we have been playing well, just lapses in concentration have cost us.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter