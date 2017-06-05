Sheffield Wednesday: Owls announce pre-season schedule

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed their pre-season schedule ahead of the 2017/18 season.

The Owls, beaten in the Championship play-offs last month, will face Alfreton Town in their first warm-up match on Tuesday, July 11.

Carlos Carvalhal’s side are then scheduled to take on Steve Evans’ Mansfield Town on Saturday, July 15.

Ex-Rotherham United manager Evans, who led Mansfield to a 12th-placed finish last term, has been busy in the transfer market, bringing in 11 new players over the summer.

Goalkeeper Conrad Logan, defenders David Mirfin, Johnny Hunt, Hayden White and Zander Diamond, midfielders Jacob Mellis and Paul Digby, winger Paul Anderson and strikers Lee Angol and Jimmy Spencer have joined Evans’ revolution.

Evans, who guided Rotherham to back-to-back promotions, says he still wants to bring in a further two new faces.

Two days after the trip to the One Call Stadium, the Owls will fly out to Portugal for a six-day training camp.

Wednesday’s third and final away friendly sees them lock horns with Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday, July 25. Darren Ferguson’s side secured automatic promotion last season, sealing an instant return to League One.

The Owls, in a statement on their official website, have said “talks are ongoing with regards a home fixture” and their opponents for the Portugal trip will be announced “in due course”.

Wednesday’s pre-season programme:

Tuesday 11 July

Alfreton Town v Sheffield Wednesday

7.30pm

Saturday 15 July

Mansfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday

3.00pm

Monday 17 July

Depart for Portugal

Sunday 23 July

Arrive in UK

Tuesday 25 July

Doncaster Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday

