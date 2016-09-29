Sheffield Wednesday: No letting up for Owls head coach Carlos Carvalhal

Wednesday are on a roll and creeping up the Championship table - but boss Carlos Carvalhal is refusing to get carried away.

While the genial Portuguese chief was delighted with their midweek win at Blackburn Rovers, Carvalhal feels the Owls should have more than 17 points on the board after the opening 10 rounds.

He told The Star: “We could have won six in a row. I think we deserved to beat Brentford and Birmingham.

“We still don’t know even now how we didn’t win those two games.

“I would be more happy if we had won all six.”

Victory over Blackburn was Wednesday’s fourth in five outings and kept them in touching distance with the play-off positions.

Carvalhal said: “It is good (to be seventh) but it doesn’t make me the happiest guy in the world just like I wasn’t the unhappiest guy in the world when we were 20th after four games.

“I know my players, my team and what we can do. They really are a team and I’m very proud to be coach of these players. We are in a good way.

“I don’t lose my balance when we win, draw or lose. You have never seen me crying. Maybe just in the Play-Off Final!

“We must be balanced and understand that this competition is very hard and always look to the next game.”

Owls striker Steven Fletcher capped a fine all-round display by bagging the winner at Ewood Park. It was the Scotland international’s 100th career league goal and Carvalhal is happy with the impact he has made since arriving on a free-transfer last July.

“It’s not easy to play in our team, I must tell you, because we have one year of work and we have quality,” stressed Carvalhal.

“It’s not easy for a new player to come to play. Some players take more time, some players are more easy to come inside the team.

“Fletcher was very easy to come into the team and the way he plays and the way he does the teamwork to me is more important.

“It’s not the goals and assists. It’s important if he’s a team worker because we know our attackers are our first defenders, to make sure we have a strong team. If we have a strong team, we’ll score goals.

“He came very easily into the team.”

Prior to their triumph in Lancashire, Wednesday had gone nine matches in all competitions without a win on the road.

“I was not worried about our away results as we played well at Brentford and Birmingham,” insisted Carvalhal. “We are happy with how we played and the result we achieved at Blackburn but probably created more chances in the Brentford and Birmingham games.”

