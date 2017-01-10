Sheffield Wednesday: New Owls addition Morgan Fox happy to step out of comfort zone

Morgan Fox has spent the bulk of his playing career living and playing in the south of England.

But the highly-regarded full-back insists he was more than happy to swap Charlton Athletic for Sheffield Wednesday this month.

Fox told The Star: “It is a massive lifestyle change for me but I wanted to step out of my comfort zone.

“I’m a southerner through and through so this is a big move for me but it is something I’m going to embrace.”

Born-and-bred in Chelmsford, Fox joined the Addicks academy at the tender age of 14 and went on to make 116 appearances for the League One outfit, including 30 during the 2016/17 campaign. He actually made his debut for Charlton in their 2-1 FA Cup fifth round triumph at Hillsborough three years ago.

He said: “It was a tough decision to leave Charlton. I had been there since I was a boy and came through their academy. Charlton will always hold a special place in my heart but I feel this is the next step in my career and one that I had to make.”

Charlton agreed to sell Fox to the Owls last Friday after securing the services of West Ham United defender Lewis Page.

Manager Karl Robinson said: “Every time Morgan Fox stepped on the pitch for Charlton, he gave his all for this club. He’s a hard-working, committed left back and we wish him all the best at Sheffield Wednesday.

“We agreed to let him go once we had a direct replacement for him lined up and I’m very pleased we have been able to sign Lewis on a permanent basis.”

It is no secret Wednesday tried to bring in Fox on August transfer deadline, with the Addicks turning down three offers for the 23-year-old.

Charlton CEO Katrien Meire added: “We had a large offer for Morgan on transfer deadline day in the summer which we rejected.

“However, Sheffield Wednesday came back in for Morgan and he was keen to speak to them.

“We are grateful for Morgan’s great service over the years whether it be for our academy sides or for the Charlton first-team.”

Fox, a former Wales Under-21 international, feared the move might not materialise after Charlton repeatedly snubbed the Owls’ advances.

“There’s always a part of you that thinks it might not be on the table again,” he conceded. “It was frustrating but it is always good when someone has interest in you.

“It wasn’t to be at the time but I got my head down and kept going at Charlton and thankfully the opportunity came around again.”

He is relishing the prospect of playing at Hillsborough on a regular basis.

Fox said: “I’ve been keeping an eye on the crowds over the last few weeks. Having played here in the Cup, I know it is very intimidating for the opposition so to have the fans backing me will be brilliant.

“I’m happy to be back in the Championship and can’t wait to get started.”

