Sheffield Wednesday: New addition Sam Winnall targets maiden Owls start

Sam Winnall hopes he did enough against Huddersfield Town to earn a starting place for the trip to high-flying Brighton and Hove Albion.

The striker is in contention to make his full debut after making a big impact from the bench in Saturday’s hard-earned 2-0 win over the Terriers.

Winnall has already played at the American Express Community Stadium this season, with Barnsley sliding to a 2-0 defeat following a brace by Glenn Murray last September.

Winnall, recruited in a £500,000 deal from the Reds last Friday, told The Star: “It would be great to make my first start. I played at Brighton earlier on in the season and it is a tough place to go.

“They are right up at the top of the table and everybody is chasing them. Brighton are a good side and have had an excellent first half to the season but we will go there aiming to get three points and hopefully I can help us do that.”

Boss Carlos Carvalhal is backing Winnall to be a bit hit at Hillsborough.

Carvalhal said: “Sam is a very clever player and these kind of players achieve what we want very fast. He understands what we want and will be better and better with time. We are very happy with him. He’s a typical English striker who understands everything about movements and the connections between the midfield and attack so it is easy for him to understand what we want.”

