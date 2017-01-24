Sheffield Wednesday: Mini break will benefit Owls in the long-term, says Carlos Carvalhal

Boss Carlos Carvalhal believes his players will benefit from a mini break as the Owls prepare for the next phase of their campaign.

Wednesday are without a match this weekend, having been knocked out of the FA Cup earlier this month by Premier League outfit Middlesbrough.

Carvalhal’s side are next in action against struggling Bristol City a week today and the Owls chief is confident they will respond in a positive fashion to Friday’s disappointing defeat at second-placed Brighton and Hove Albion.

Carvalhal, who gave his squad yesterday off, told The Star: “It is always good to rest and refresh the energy a little. We will re-energise and come back and be ready for the next game.”

The transfer window shuts on January 31 and Carvalhal insists he is happy with the business Wednesday have done so far. The Owls, who continue to be heavily linked with Middlesbrough striker Jordan Rhodes, have signed winger Callum McManaman on loan, left-back Morgan Fox and striker Sam Winnall.

“We are happy with the squad that we have,” he said. “We are doing well but of course we were frustrated with the score against Brighton. We should have won.”

Wednesday will fancy their chances of picking up maximum points at Ashton Gate as the Robins are fifth-from-bottom after suffering 11 defeats in their last 12 Championship outings. Lee Johnson’s troops are currently on a club-record eight-match losing streak.

Meanwhile, Wednesday’s FA Youth Cup fifth round clash at Chelsea, which was scheduled to take place at Aldershot Town’s EBB Stadium yesterday, was called off due to a frozen pitch. The tie will now take place at a later date.

