Sheffield Wednesday: Mick McCarthy pays tribute to “fantastic Owls squad”

Carlos Carvalhal has declared himself happy with his squad following Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy’s claim that the Owls possess the best forward line in the Championship.

Barnsley-born McCarthy will be aiming to maintain his outstanding record against Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow.

McCarthy, who has never lost a league match against the Owls (W8 D6), claims fifth-placed Wednesday have assembled a “fantastic squad” and “arguably have a better strike-force than everyone else”.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

But head coach Carvalhal, who is expected to be without the services of David Jones (illness) at Portman Road, told The Star: “It is his opinion and I like it when people say we have the best of something. I think it is positive.

“I don’t know whether he is right or not. I’m happy with my players. I think we have chosen a very good group of players.

“We have a good squad. Maybe one or two have deserved more than football we have given them but it is part and parcel of football. Not all of the players can play.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here

It promises to be a tough test for the Owls, with Ipswich currently on a seven-match unbeaten home run.

McCarthy plans to field a strong side for the Tractor Boys final home match of a disappointing season. Leading goal-scorer Tom Lawrence (ankle) is in line to return after missing their loss to relegated Rotherham. Bartosz Bialkowski, Jordan Spence, Christophe Berra, Cole Skuse, Emyr Huws, Freddie Sears and Grant Ward will also be pushing for starts.

McCarthy said: “The fans have seen some bleak games this year, but they went off happy after the Newcastle game.

“We want the same against Sheffield Wednesday. We don’t want to be coming off to boos all sort of chants, we want to give them something to smile about.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter