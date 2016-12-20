Sheffield Wednesday: Marco Matias suffers fresh injury setback

Marco Matias is unlikely to return to action until the New Year after suffering yet another setback in his recovery from a groin injury.

The Portuguese forward, who has not made a single appearance this season, is expected to play no part in the Owls’ festive fixtures away to Newcastle United and Preston North End.

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal told The Star: “I had mentioned before that Marco was running and was near to being back and I said about two weeks but since then he has felt a little pain which will maybe delay him one or two weeks more.

“These kind of things you can’t control.

“Some players recover most fast than others.”

After joining for an undisclosed fee from Nacional in July 2015, Matias made an instant impact, scoring two goals in his first seven outings, including a spectacular strike in the draw at Leeds United.

But the 27-year-old missed a big chunk of the last campaign after undergoing hernia surgery.

