Sheffield Wednesday: Lee Bullen hails ‘strongest’ squad since he joined Owls

Assistant coach Lee Bullen says the strength in depth in the current Owls squad is the best it has been during his time at the Championship club.

Although the injuries have piled up in recent weeks, Carlos Carvalhal’s men have climbed back into the play-off positions following four victories from their last five outings.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

Bullen, who played 137 league matches for the Owls between 2004 and 2008 before rejoining as a coach four years ago, told The Star: “In my opinion, this is the strongest group in terms of strength in depth. We didn’t have this many options when I played for the club.

“We have got quality and it is a squad which is ready to deal with the rigours of the Championship. I’m not saying we are going to finish in the top two or qualify for the play-offs or anything like that but it is a really strong squad.

“There have been so many times this season where the first eleven are warming up and I look over to the other seven who are doing a seperate warm-up and I think ‘wow, we have got great options on the bench.’

“It is a fabulous to have that competition and it gives us an opportunity, when games come thick and fast like Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday, to comfortably change one or two players.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here

Fernando Forestieri will be pushing for a first-team recall when the Owls head to table-topping Newcastle United on Boxing Day, having served a three-match ban.

“Fernando has been a big loss to us, especially with the form he had shown in his last couple of games,” said former Wednesday captain Bullen.

“He’s a big player for us when he’s on form but we are lucky to have a really strong squad.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter