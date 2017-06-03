Sheffield Wednesday: Jose Semedo may extend his Owls stay

There is “still a chance” Jose Semedo will be a Sheffield Wednesday player next season, according to coach Lee Bullen.

Semedo, an iconic figure among Wednesday’s fans, is one of six players out of contract come June 30.

Jose Semedo

The 32-year-old, who moved to Hillsborough nearly six years ago, has found first-team opportunities hard to come by under head coach Carlos Carvalhal, making just 27 appearances across the last two seasons.

Nonetheless, Bullen claims there is “still a chance” Semedo, an influential figure in the dressing room, will stay with the Championship club. But the Scot added: “I don’t know if there is actually anything on the table for Jose. I think that’s down to the chairman.

“I think Jose is the type of lad that is so phenomenally fit that he can do a job playing regularly. The decision might come down to Jose.”

Defensive midfielder Semedo only made two league starts last term. He captained the side in their final match of the regular league campaign against Fulham when Carvalhal rested the majority of his big guns.

Bullen said: “If he [Semedo] is offered a contract, does he want to stay and be that sort of squad player?

“He absolutely loves the football club so I don’t think it would be a difficult decision to stay again. But he’s hungry and wants to play regularly and if that is a decision that he makes to go elsewhere, then I think he will do the right thing for himself and his family regarding playing regularly.

“It might be the case that a guy like Jose Semedo might end up at the football club further down the line.”

Carvalhal will lead Wednesday’s promotion charge next season after agreeing a new deal last week. The 51-year-old has steered the Owls to back-to-back play-offs.

“It is fantastic he is staying,” said Bullen. “I don’t think change is good for anybody.

“Since Carlos has come in, we have finished sixth and fourth. There is progress and we know there is still room for improvement.

“I think it is great work from the chairman and keeps the continuity going at the football club.”

