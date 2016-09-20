Sheffield Wednesday: Injury blow for Owls goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith

Owls goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith could face a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a finger injury in training.

Wildsmith, an England Under-21 international, was a notable absentee from the match-day squad as Wednesday fell to a 2-1 defeat at Birmingham City last weekend. With Wildsmith ruled out, Cameron Dawson was named on the subsitutes bench.

The Star understands Wednesday No 2 Wildsmith sustained the knock last Friday and was sent to see a specialist yesterday.

Following the Owls’ setback at St Andrew’s, head coach Carlos Carvalhal said: “Joe suffered a pain in the finger. Maybe he will take some more time (to recover).”

Lifelong Wednesdayite Wildsmith, who started the Owls’ EFL Cup first round defeat away at Cambridge United last month, burst on to the scene during the 2015/16 campaign. He played 14 times as Carvalhal’s men reached the Championship Play-Off Final.

Wednesday boast a number of other goalkeeping options, including Keiren Westwood, Dawson and Jake Kean, who is still waiting to make his debut after arriving on a free transfer last July.

Carvalhal will be hoping Daniel Pudil makes a speedy recover after sitting out the Birmingham clash. The left-back is still nursing a thigh problem.

MORE OWLS NEWS

Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal refuses to rush Marco Matias return

Sheffield Wednesday: Owls old boy shocked by Jeremy Helan’s decision to retire

Sheffield Wednesday: Derby County fans set to raise cash for wife of Owls fitness coach

Sheffield Wednesday: Get all the latest Owls stats

Striker Lucas Joao (groin) is also an injury doubt ahead of Saturday’s duel with Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough. The Portugal international has not featured in their last three fixtures.

“Lucas is back in full training but with a few limitations,” said Carvalhal. “He took part in all the training but we will check him day by day.

“You never know with players who have injuries how fast they will recover.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter

Jack Stobbs bagged a brace as Owls Under-23s recorded a 4-1 win at Watford last night. Forwards Devante Rodney and Warren Clarke also netted.