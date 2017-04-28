Sheffield Wednesday: ‘If I could, I would put all of the players in the 18’, declares Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal

Carlos Carvalhal has hailed the professionalism of his Owls squad as they seek to book their place in the Championship’s play-off positions.

Wednesday have virtually a full-strength side heading into their final two fixtures, with Sam Hutchinson edging ever nearer to a first-team return.

Only David Jones (illness) remains a big doubt.

Head coach Carvalhal has a plethora of options at his disposal in all departments, meaning players such as Marco Matias and Sam Winnall have failed to be included in the last three matchday squads.

When quizzed why Winnall, pictured above, has recently been overlooked, Carvalhal said: “It was just an option. We are happy with all the players.

“They have different abilities. We must decide on the players who start and can be involved.

“We can’t put three strikers on the bench because we need to balance the 18. Maybe we need a full-back or centre-back.

“If I could, I would put all of the players in the 18 as they are all training well.”

Carvalhal added: “Nobody is happy when they are not in the 18. Nobody is happy when they are on the bench.

“All the players want to play but all of them have shown a fantastic attitude.”

Confidence is high at Hillsborough following a five-match winning sequence.

But Carvalhal is refusing to take a top-six finish for granted and has challenged his players to put in another strong performance at Ipswich Town tomorrow.

“We must control the emotions because everybody has responsibility and everybody knows we haven’t achieved anything yet,” said Carvalhal, who will check on Hutchinson’s fitness today.

“We are focused on the next game.

“We know if we win the game we achieve a play-off place.

“We don’t look to others. We look to ourselves.”

Tomorrow Wednesday take on an Ipswich side who have lost only four times in their own backyard. The Tractor Boys, managed by Mick McCarthy, are currently on a seven-match unbeaten home run.

Ipswich will also be looking to complete the league double over the Owls, having triumphed 2-1 in the reverse fixture.

“We will try to achieve the three points at a stadium where only four teams have won there this season,” said Carvalhal. “Ipswich are a very tough team to play against.

“We know what to expect on Saturday. I expect them to play very similar to how they did when we played them at home. We must correct some things compared to that game.

“We like to manage the game with the ball and we will try do that at Ipswich. We will try to block them.

“We have studied Ipswich’s strong and weak points. We are ready for the game but it will be very tough for both teams. We have the capacity to cause them problems.”

