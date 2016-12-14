Sheffield Wednesday: Goal delight for Owls star Sam Hutchinson

His job is to put in tackles, make interceptions and offer an extra layer of protection to the back four.

But Sam Hutchinson was delighted to get on the scoresheet again in Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Barnsley in midweek.

Sam Hutchinson

It was the defensive midfielder’s second goal of the campaign and he celebrated wildly near the corner flag in front of the Kop.

“It felt amazing,” he said. “If I scored in the park, I would celebrate like a nutter because there is just no better feeling.

“Honestly, goal-scorers are so lucky as they do it on a weekly basis.

“If I get one or two a season, I’m buzzing with it so that’s why I did a stupid celebration.”

Tuesday’s victory was the Owls’ Wednesday’s third success in their last four outings.

Hutchinson said: “It was important that we won. We were disappointed after the Reading game that we didn’t get the three points but we are very happy.

“We put our chances away. To be honest, I don’t think we played as well as we have done all season but I think we were more clinical. I think that has been missing throughout our performances.

“We still missed a couple of chances but as a team we defended well.

“It is always different in derby games.

“We’re pleased with the win.

