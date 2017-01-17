Sheffield Wednesday: Glenn Loovens calls on in-form Owls to stay focused

Captain Glenn Loovens is urging the Owls to keep their impressive league form going as they prepare to face automatic promotion hopefuls Brighton and Hove Albion.

Carlos Carvalhal’s charges have cemented their place in the Championship’s top-six after racking up six victories from their last 10 outings.

Wednesday go to second-placed Brighton this Friday. Centre-back Loovens told The Star: “We have only lost one of the last 10 which is a good record for any team in this league so we have to keep it going.

“We have to keep our consistency going. I’m sure if we keep focusing on one game at a time we will get to where we want to be in the end.”

Winger Ross Wallace and forward Fernando Forestieri netted in Saturday’s win over Huddersfield Town, who had Jack Payne sent off.

Following a sluggish first half performance, Carvalhal’s side were much-improved after the restart.

“We didn’t get going until Ross’s goal,” admitted Loovens. “Huddersfield had quite a lot of possession in the first half and we didn’t quite get near them.

“Defensively we gave nothing away but we needed to pick up more second balls.

“I think the goal gave us a bit of belief to press them higher and when they got the red card, it was just a matter of getting the second goal.”

Wallace opened his goal-scoring account last weekend. His left foot piledriver gave Terriers goalkeeper Danny Ward no chance.

Loovens praised Wallace’s contribution, saying: “He scored a few of them last season. Sometimes it takes something special to get you going and that was the case against Huddersfield.

“We know we have got a bit of magic in the team and players who can score goals out of nowhere.”

Loovens has played an integral role in the Owls recording four successive Hillsborough clean sheets.

The Dutchman said: “The defence is where everything starts for me. We are solid as a team.

“Sometimes we need to be a bit better and patient on the ball and I’m sure if we do that we can take our game to the next level.”

