Sheffield Wednesday: Fernando Forestieri ready to torment Huddersfield Town again

Fresh from penning a contract extension, Fernando Forestieri will come face to face with his favourite opponents in Wednesday’s next outing.

The 26-year-old’s record against Huddersfield Town, who the Owls entertain at Hillsborough this weekend, is superb.

Since moving to England in 2012, he has lined up seven times against the Terriers for Watford and Wednesday, scoring four goals.

Forestieri, an influential figure in the Owls reaching the Championship Play-Off Final last year, has tormented Huddersfield in the last three meetings.

In David Wagner’s first match in charge of the Terriers in November 2015, Forestieri dramatically swung the Yorkshire derby Wednesday’s way, providing three late assists as Carlos Carvalhal’s side secured a 3-1 win.

The former Watford man enjoyed his two visits to the John Smith’s Stadium last year, bagging the only goal on both occasions.

Although Forestieri’s form has been inconsistent this term, he has still notched six goals in 21 appearances.

Buoyed after committing his future to Wednesday until the summer of 2020, Forestieri wnats to repay the faith shown in him by the fans.

“Thank you for all the support because this season I have had maybe some bad moments, so to them they support me all the time, I want to say ‘thank you’ and I hope I can do my best on the pitch,” he said.

As for the team, he hopes they can be successful in the second half of the season.

“We want to try to do better than we have done the past six months,” he said. “There are plenty of games. We will do good things if we play like a team.”