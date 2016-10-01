Sheffield Wednesday: ‘Exceptional’ Tom Lees closes in on Owls milestone

Jack Hunt has expressed his surprise that Tom Lees is still playing at Championship level, claiming his Owls teammate is one of the best defenders outside the top-flight.

Lees is in line to make his 100th appearances in Wednesday colours at home to Brighton and Hove Albion today.

The 25-year-old has played an integral part in Wednesday recording 17 clean sheets in each of the last two seasons.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

Right-back Hunt told The Star: “Tom has been absolutely exceptional, and deserves every credit he gets.

“He’s right up there with the best (defenders) in the league. People forget how many games he has played for his age, his experience is vital to us. He’s a rock at the back for us.

“I am surprised he is not playing in the Premier League, to be honest with you, but I don’t make signings for other teams. I am just very happy he is playing alongside me at Wednesday.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here

Today’s meeting will be the first time the two clubs have faced each other since the Owls triumphed 3-1 on aggregate in the Play-Off Semi-Finals last May. Most of the damage was done in the first leg at a rammed Hillsborough where Wednesday sealed a 2-0 success.

Hunt said: “It was a special night because Brighton came so close to beating Middlesbrough and going up automatically.. We knew we needed to take the game to them, and I thought we did that. We had a bit of luck with their injuries, as they finished the game with 10 men, but we were exceptional that night and it could have been a lot more than 2-0.

“The Arsenal game was very special, because of the calibre of the opposition, but Brighton meant something to us.

“We knew if we got a victory and could go down to Brighton with a positive result, we were one step away from Wembley.

“I think they will be coming for revenge.

“We would like to start a bit better in games, but I don’t think we will be surprised by anything they do.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter