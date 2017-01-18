Sheffield Wednesday: Ex-Owls manager Dave Jones named new Hartlepool United boss

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Dave Jones has today been appointed the new boss of League Two side Hartlepool United.

It is Jones’ first managerial role since he was sacked by the Owls in December 2013. He replaces Craig Hignett, who left the club by mutual consent on Sunday following a run of just one win in their last nine league games. Pool are currently 19th in the table, four points above the relegation zone.

Jones, who will officially take over on Monday morning, started his management career at Stockport County in 1995. The 60-year-old, who will be joined at Hartlepool by Kevin Cooper, his right-hand man at both Wolves and Cardiff, led Stockport to the semi-finals of the League Cup and promotion to the second tier two years later.

Following his successes at Edgeley Park, Jones was approached by Southampton and became manager of the Saints. During his two-and-a-half year spell with the Premier League club, the former Everton defender won 37 of his 113 games in charge.

Following his departure from St Mary’s in January 2000, Jones’ next job came the following January when he was named the new manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

His stint at Molineux was to be a successful one. His first term in the Black Country saw him guide Wolves to a 12th-place finish. But his second season in charge saw him guide them to the brink of promotion as they finished third before being beaten in the play-off semi finals by Norwich City.

However, the 2002/03 campaign saw Jones guide Wolves into the top flight. They finished fifth in the table before overcoming Reading and Sheffield United in the play-offs.

But the step up to the Premier League proved to be too much for Wolves and Jones as they were relegated, finishing bottom of the pile on goal difference.

Jones was axed the following season following a sluggish start.

He then landed the Cardiff City role, leading the Bluebirds to the FA Cup final in 2008. Two years later, Jones narrowly missed out on getting the Bluebirds into the Premier League when they were beaten 3-2 by Blackpool in the play-off final at Wembley. The 2010/11 season saw Jones lead Cardiff to the play-offs once again but they were this time beaten by Reading in the semi-finals. He was Cardiff’s fourth long-serving boss.

Jones’ next job came at Hillsborough, when he was appointed the new Owls boss following Gary Megson’s departure.

He guided Wednesday to automatic promotion back to the Championship after leading Wednesday on a 12-match unbeaten run at the end of the campaign.

Jones kept the Owls up the following season but he was shown the door in 2013 following one victory in their opening 16 fixtures.

