Sheffield Wednesday: Ex-Owls boss Dave Jones leaves Hartlepool United role

Dave Jones has left his role as boss of League Two strugglers Hartlepool United by mutual consent, it has been confirmed today.

The former Sheffield Wednesday manager struggled to turnaround Pools fortunes, picking up a meagre 13 points from a possible 51 following his appointment in January.

A statement on Hartlepool’s website read: “Hartlepool United can confirm that Dave Jones has left his position as First Team Manager by mutual consent.

“Assistant Managers Alex Armstrong and Kevin Cooper have also departed The Northern Gas and Power Stadium with immediate effect.

“The Club would like to place on record its thanks to Jones, Armstrong and Cooper for their efforts and wish them every success in the future.

“Matthew Bates will now take charge for the final two games of the season, assisted by Billy Paynter, Stuart Parnaby and Ian Gallagher.”

Jones, who guided the Owls to promotion out of League One in 2012, leaves Hartlepool second-from-bottom in League Two and facing dropping out of the Football League for the first time in their 109-year history.

Pools slipped into the relegation zone after Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat by Barnet. They have failed to win any of their last seven matches and are now two points behind Newport with just two matches left.

After their loss to Barnet, television presenter and Hartlepool president Jeff Stelling urged Jones to quit in an impassioned on-air message.

Stelling, hosting Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday, told viewers: “This isn’t personal to Dave Jones but for the good of the club, walk now.

“[Director] Pam Duxbury, chairman Gary Coxall, if it means sacking him, do so.”

Jones was named as successor to Craig Hignett three months ago, with Pools 19th on 27 points. It was his first managerial role since being axed by Wednesday in December 2013.

