Sheffield Wednesday: Ex-Owl Graham Hyde named new first-team coach at Halesowen Town

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Graham Hyde has been appointed the new first-team coach of Halesowen Town.

Hyde, who has been out of the game since resigning as AFC Telford United boss in March 2013, replaces Kev Barry, who has been named as full manager of the RAF team.

Doncaster-born Hyde returns to The Grove, having been assistant to Martin O’Connor in the 2006-07 season.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

Manager John Hill said: “Although I am very saddened to lose Kev Barry as first team coach due to his RAF commitments, I am delighted that Graham has decided to join us.

“He brings with him a wealth of experience and is looking forward to the challenge ahead.”

Hyde started his career with the Owls in 1988, racking up 174 appearances, scoring 11 goals.

During his time at Hillsborough, he picked up an FA Cup and League Cup runners-up medal, both of which came in 1993. The Owls, under the guidance of Trevor Francis, were beaten by Arsenal in both finals at Wembley. The FA Cup loss coming in a replay, going down 2-1.

After falling out-of-favour at Hillsborough, Hyde joined Birmingham City on a free-transfer in February 1999, helping the Blues earn promotion to the Premier League three years later.

He also represented Chesterfield (loan), Peterborough United (loan), Bristol Rovers, Hereford United, Worcester City, Halesowen Town and Fleet Town.